LA County Covid-19 surge may trigger mask mandate

Health leaders are warning that an indoor mask mandate could return to LA County as COVID-19 cases rise.

On Wednesday, 5,051 new cases were reported, along with 12 new deaths and 1,293 hospitalizations.

Some businesses in Commerce are already masking up including Hair Stylist Lupe Pacheco.

"Sometimes I use two masks on my face....it's uncomfortable, but its much better for me and for everybody," said Pacheco.

LA County's Health Department said within the last month, the percentage of county hospital beds being used for COVID-19 patients has jumped from about 2% to nearly 7%.

The department said a mask mandate will return if that percentage rises to 10%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those COVID-19 increases, along with a sharp rise in flu and RSV cases, are stressing health care facilities.

"The past several years has certainly not been easy and we now face yet another moment of overstretched capacity and really one of tragic and often preventable sadness," said Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.

California's Health Department reports the flu virus has also jumped from moderate to high.

They are working to add more pediatric beds as quickly as possible, but the number of children needing hospitalization is outpacing their ability to expand.

The health department says if a mask mandate does return, they will give businesses a heads up and time to get mask mandate signs and precautions back in place.