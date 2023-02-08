LA County Clerk is ready for Valentine's Day marriages

If you want to get married Valentie's Day, the Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office headquarters in Norwalk is ready.

The last time the clerk's office offered Feb. 14 same-day marriage licensing and in-person civil wedding ceremonies was in 2020. The clerk's office reported they conducted 152 ceremonies that Valentine's day. Because of the pandemic, that's the last time they were offered. A normal day at the Norwalk office sees about 30 ceremonies per day.

The clerk's office said couples hoping for a same-day, Valentie's Day ceremony should expect a crowd. They are encouraging couples to fill out the marriage application in advance, online.

Appointments will be required at all of the other Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk branch offices on Valentine's Day. A pre-purchased marriage license is required to make an appointment.

The county charges $35 for a civil wedding ceremony. A marriage license costs $91, and a confidential license costs $85.