Watch CBS News
Local News

LA County Clerk is ready for Valentine's Day marriages

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

If you want to get married Valentie's Day, the Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office headquarters in Norwalk is ready.

The last time the clerk's office offered Feb. 14 same-day marriage licensing and in-person civil wedding ceremonies was in 2020. The clerk's office reported they conducted 152 ceremonies that Valentine's day. Because of the pandemic, that's the last time they were offered. A normal day at the Norwalk office sees about 30 ceremonies per day.

The clerk's office said couples hoping for a same-day, Valentie's Day ceremony should expect a crowd. They are encouraging couples to fill out the marriage application in advance, online.

Appointments will be required at all of the other Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk branch offices on Valentine's Day. A pre-purchased marriage license is required to make an appointment.

The county charges $35 for a civil wedding ceremony. A marriage license costs $91, and a confidential license costs $85.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 3:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.