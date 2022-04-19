LA County bans single-use plastic at restaurants

Los Angeles County passed an ordinance Tuesday aimed at reducing waste from single-use plastic in restaurants and food facilities in unincorporated areas.

The ordinance will require single-use food ware, including utensils, takeout containers, and cups, to be compostable or recyclable. It will also ban expanded polystyrene, or Styrofoam, products and require reusable food ware at full-service, dine-in eateries.

The ordinance was supported by Reusable LA, an environmental advocacy coalition working to reduce plastic pollution.

"Reusable LA is thrilled to see the County of Los Angeles move forward after three years of work on this ordinance," said Alison Waliszewski and Emily Parker, Co-Chairs of Reusable LA.

"Single-use plastics, especially expanded polystyrene, are toxic and pose a major hazard to our public and environmental health, especially frontline communities. This ordinance is a critical stepping stone to reducing pollution and moving towards a thriving culture of reuse, and we applaud the County for its leadership in reducing harmful plastic waste."

The ordinance will take effect on May 1, 2023, for eateries with permanent locations; November 1, 2023, for food trucks; and May 1, 2024, for temporary food facilities, such as farmers' markets.