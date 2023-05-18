LA councilwoman looks to crack down on "van-lords"

Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park is looking to crack down on so-called "van-lords" after a surge of RVs appearing on streets.

"There is no neighborhood on the Westside or in L.A. that isn't impacted by RVs and vehicular dwellings," she said.

According to the city's latest homeless count, 6,500 people are living in 4,000 RVs littered around the city — a 40% jump from 2018. The growth has frustrated residents, especially those in Park's district, and has prompted the councilwoman to craft a proposal cracking down on the van-lords' RV rentals.

The proposal will look to build upon existing safety and business codes to put an end to the, at times, shady business.

"Oftentimes these vehicles are dilapidated, broken down, can't possibly pass basic environmental fire, safety or operability standards," said Park. "So this motion seeks to get at that practice ... We cannot have an unregulated industry of individuals who are buying junker RVs off of salvage lots and renting those out to people without any regard for habitability or safety."

While the proposal will cut down on the number of RVs on the street, Park also said she hopes it will protect people renting the RVs.

"My hope is that this gets at the number of unsafe dwelling units that are vehicles that are being leased for housing," she said.

Some residents in Ballona Creek, where the RV population has exploded in the past years, are excited to see where the motion goes.

"Now, it's up to maybe 50 or 60," said resident JJ Jauhar. "They're pretty much in every direction."

However, others are cautiously optimistic after seeing similar motions and initiatives fail.

"I don't think it'll work," said resident Tim Campbell. "I think this city, when it comes to homeless people, is run on fear — and I don't mean fear of the homeless. I mean fear of being sued, fear of being made to look bad if you're elected or appointed official, fear of doing anything that hasn't been done before."