LA council votes tenants can't be evicted for unauthorized pets adopted during pandemic

By Julie Sharp

/ CBS/City News Service

Tenants in the city of Los Angeles will be able to keep pets and not be evicted for unauthorized animals adopted during the pandemic following a Tuesday unanimous vote by the city council.

The COVID-era pet protection policy was set to expire Jan. 31, so council members worked to pass the law before that time as the city's six animal shelters are already at full or near-full capacity.

The underlying sentiment of the ruling was that pets helped people emotionally at the height of the pandemic, and tenants should not be evicted from their homes at a time when housing and homelessness are pressing issues.

"The COVID-19 pandemic had a multitude of social, economic and health impacts on our communities, and countless families are recovering from the impacts," Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez said.

"Many people lost their loved ones and were dealing with isolation from the quarantine, which led many to get new additions to their families."

Tenants who have not previously notified their landlord of their pets will need to do so within 30 days after the law goes into effect.

Under the law, landlords and property managers will be allowed to apply a "no-animal" rule after the tenant moves or if the pet is relocated elsewhere.

There are provisions as well to allow evictions on certain grounds, such as if the animal presents a danger to other tenants.

Pets who were brought into rental units after Jan. 31, 2023, do not fall under the criteria for protection.  

