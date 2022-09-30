LA Council resolution declares Saturday "Bad Bunny Day" in honor of singer

City Councilman Kevin de León introduced a resolution declaring Saturday as "Bad Bunny Day" in Los Angeles in honor of the Grammy-winning singer who is performing at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Bad Bunny plays in the 2022 MLB All-Star Week Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

De León's motion, which highlighted Bad Bunny's cultural impact to the Latino community across the city of Los Angeles, which is predominantly Latino, was seconded by all council members.

Bad Bunny, who was born in Puerto Rico, is set to perform at SoFi on Friday and Saturday.

"Bad Bunny's cultural impact will have a tremendous and positive influence on future generations and will redefine Latino culture in Los Angeles and beyond for years to come," de León said.

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, known professionally by his fans as Bad Bunny, was the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2021 for the second year in a row. His album "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo" was the first Spanish-language album to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart in 64 years.

The album also earned the 28-year-old artist a Grammy award victory for best Best Música Urbana Album.

The motion describes Bad Bunny's Latin trap and reggaetón music as "transcending those genres through the incorporation of rock, punk, and soul."

Tickets for Bad Bunny's performances this weekend at SoFi start at $400, according to StubHub.com.