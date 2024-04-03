LA city leaders approve redevelopment project at Sportsmen's Lodge

The Los Angeles City Council today approved plans for a mixed-use project that is expected to bring apartments and commercial space to Studio City by redeveloping the Sportsmen's Lodge hotel.

Council members voted 13-1 in support of the project, and ultimately denied appeals filed by the Studio City Residents Association, a high-end grocery store, Erewhon, which is next to the project site, and Unite Here Local 11, a union that represents hotel workers.

The matter was approved without discussion.

Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez was the lone "no" vote, and Council President Paul Krekorian was absent during the vote. Soto-Martinez's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon. The project known as the Residences at Sportsmen's Lodge is proposed at a nearly six-acre site to replace an existing 190-room hotel built in the

1960s for the construction of an apartment complex. The development would provide 520 residential units, approximately 46,000 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants, as well as 1,385 parking spots.

Midwood Investment Development is spearheading the development, along Ventura Boulevard just south of the Los Angeles River, which also includes 78 units designated for very low-income tenants. The project is intended as a complement to the Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge on Coldwater Canyon Avenue. The retail complex was built on the site of the hotel's former conference room, and includes 94,000 square feet of rentable space.

In March, the Council's Planning, Land Use and Management Committee heard from Midwood and opponents of the project.

Dave Rand, attorney for Midwood, previously said the project would bring "one of the most important and catalytic developments to this part of the San Fernando Valley," the Daily News reported.

The project is backed by the Valley Industry Commerce Association and The Valley Economic Alliance.

"Midwood has been an integral part of the Studio City fabric since the 1960s. Their commitment to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into this project without seeking public funds for its affordable housing component is not only commendable but a testament to their dedication to our community's growth and well-being," Stuart Waldman, president of VICA, said in a statement issued in March, following PLUM's action.

"We urge the community and city leaders to support the Residences at Sportsmen's Lodge. This project represents a step forward in our collective vision for a more vibrant, inclusive and dynamic Studio City," Waldman added.

However, the project is facing opposition from groups that filed appeals, citing violations of California Environmental Quality Act and concerns over how the project will impact the nearby area. Members of the Studio City Residents Association have criticized the

height of the project -- at 94 feet -- it would be considerably taller than other buildings in the area.

Additionally, the project calls for 430,000 cubic yards of dirt to be excavated -- adding to 200,000 cubic yards of excavation for the nearby Harvard-Westlake athletics facilities project. Some residents are concerned the construction at the Sportsmen's Lodge will exacerbate impacts on local traffic, air quality and noise.

Unite Here Local 11 has argued that the current hotel should not be demolished as it served as one of the first hotels where workers unionized.

The 1960s hotel is also well known for its connections to Hollywood, which legendary stars Clark Gable, Humphrey Bogart, John Wayne and Katharine Hepburn often frequented.

With the City Council's approval, Midwood has said it is expected to complete the project in 2027.