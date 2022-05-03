LA City Hall to glow green for Mental Health Awareness Month

Starting at sunset Monday, Los Angeles City Hall will be lit green for 48 hours for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The lighting is part of the WE RISE 2022 campaign which is aimed at advancing health and healing in L.A. County.

Throughout the month of May, free cultural events will be held offering community resources that support mental health.

"I'm honored to be able to support and co-curate WE RISE 2022 where such incredible groups are using creativity to provide essential services, distribute food, provide diapers to mothers and families and more," said WE RISE 2022 Community Co-Director Robin Garcia.

"Through WE RISE, the recovery efforts in LA are culturally relevant and incredibly creative."

A full list of events is available at whywerise.la/werisela.