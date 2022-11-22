LA City Council resumes meetings after week-long break, protesters pack council chambers

The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday returned to the chamber after more than a week off, and protesters did as well, delaying the meeting by more than an hour.

Dozens of protesters were chanting and shouting, demanding that Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign before the city conducts its business.

Neither de León nor Cedillo -- who remain in office despite widespread calls to step down over their roles in the City Hall racism scandal -- was present Tuesday.

Council President Paul Krekorian almost immediately ejected protesters as they began chanting at the start of the meeting. But after protesters continued to linger and chant, Krekorian ordered the chamber cleared and a 20- minute recess.

"The City Council cannot proceed to do the important work that's on our agenda -- including the passage of the Fair Work Week ordinance -- because a few people are standing up and selfishly trying to disrupt this meeting," Krekorian shouted from the dais.

Police in riot gear then entered the chamber and issued a dispersal order. Protesters left the chamber around 25 minutes later, chanting, "We'll be back."

"I don't know why they're out in riot gear," Melina Abdullah, head of the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles chapter and professor at Cal State L.A., said on an Instagram live stream by BLM Los Angeles."We haven't violated any rules. We have not been ejected."

The council will be off the rest of the week for Thanksgiving break. De León has continued to resist pressure to resign, while Cedillo leaves office in a few weeks.