Los Angeles Chargers fire head coach and GM following devastating loss

On the heels of the Chargers' 63-21 loss to the Raiders Thursday night in Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Chargers have fired head coach Brandon Staley and General Manager Tom Telesco.

The 42-point loss was the Chargers' third-worst defeat in franchise history. When the Chargers fell behind 42-0 late in the second quarter, there was talk that the firings were imminent.

Team owner Dean Spanos issued a statement saying the team is clearly not where it is expected to be, and new vision is needed.

"I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, and wish both them and their great families nothing but the best," Spanos said in a statement. "These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly -- especially when you consider the number of people they impact."

Staley was hired by the Chargers in 2021, accumulating a record of 24- 24 in that time. Telesco has been the general manager since 2013.

Only one other time in franchise history have the Chargers fired a head coach midseason, and that was in 1998 when they severed ties with Kevin Gilbride.

"Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and down and close games. They deserve more," Spanos said in a statement.

The team's fortunes took a downward turn earlier this week when starting quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a season-ending finger injury in a loss to the Denver Broncos. The Chargers have a record of 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games, placing them into last place in the AFC West.

An interim head coach and general manager are expected to be announced in "short order," according to the team.