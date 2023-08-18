LA Chargers to donate at least $50,000 to help with Maui wildfire relief efforts

The Los Angeles Chargers have pledged to donate at least $50,000 to help with the Maui wildfire relief efforts.

The Chargers as well as the Dodgers, Galaxy, Kings, LAFC, Lakers and Rams, have committed to donate $300,000 to the American Red Cross.

"The images and video coming out of Maui over the past week are heartbreaking," said Chargers Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. "The destruction is beyond comprehension, and the loss of life is nothing short of tragic."

The Chargers, much like many football teams, have had native Hawaiians, such as Manti Te'o and safety Alohi Gilman bless their roster.

The Los Angeles Chargers plan to donate their proceeds from their 50/50 raffle to help with Maui relief efforts. Getty Images

"In the wake of recent events in Maui, the images, videos and stories of the past few days have struck a deeply personal chord with me," said Gilman. "Maui isn't just a place on the map; it's a part of my homeland, my connection to Hawaii. My heart resonates with the resilience of the people who lost their homes while also stepping up for their neighbors in need."

The Chargers plan to donate its portion of their 50/50 raffle proceeds. They hope to surpass the $50,000 benchmark during their preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

"It's been extremely heartening to see people from all walks of life rally around my people and return that love and support," said Te'o, who was drafted by the team in 2013. "In life there are things that we simply cannot control, but what we can control is how we respond. This weekend is an opportunity for our Chargers 'ohana to respond; to come together and assist Maui in its time of need."

Fans can start buying tickets when the gates open on Sunday until the end of the third quarter. They can be purchased on the concourse and at raffle kiosks located throughout SoFi Stadium.

Those who cannot attend the game can donate directly to the American Red Cross.