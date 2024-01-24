LA Chargers social media team and fans react to Jim Harbaugh signing

The Los Angeles Chargers got their guy, and their social media team is letting everyone know they're happy about it.

ladies and gentlemen, we got him.



we’ve agreed to terms with Jim Harbaugh to be our head coach » https://t.co/cM4NZTOqKE pic.twitter.com/PTauQDWDVb — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 25, 2024

On Wednesday, the team announced it hired Jim Harbaugh as its head coach following his nine-season tenure running the University of Michigan's football program, his alma mater.

His time in college football culminated in 53 players being drafted into the NFL, enough to fill a professional team's roster. Several of his former players including No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchison.

Apart from his player development record, Harbaugh's most notable achievement while in the NCAA was winning the College Football Playoffs Championship earlier this year.

The Chargers have a losing record (24-27) in the past three seasons. Fans tweeted that they hope Harbaugh can turn the team into a powerhouse and bring trophies to the franchise he once played for as a quarterback. Harbaugh ended his NFL career with the Chargers in 2000.

meant to be. pic.twitter.com/407vqaRvyl — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 25, 2024

"Jim Harbaugh was a Michigan player and he came back as a HC to win them the National championship," one fan tweeted. "Jim also was a Chargers player and let's hope he can deliver us a Super Bowl."

OUR GUY OUR GUY OUR GUY pic.twitter.com/GnGOksMXLF — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 25, 2024

Harbaugh is no stranger to the NFL, serving as the San Francisco 49ers head coach from 2011-2014. There, he helped turn the franchise into a contender, making a Super Bowl appearance in 2013.

WHO’S GOT IT BETTER THAN US?? — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 25, 2024

According to KCAL News sources, Harbaugh and the Chargers agreed to a five-year deal.

"Hopefully this will be a LONG and prosperous era," one fan tweeted.