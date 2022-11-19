Watch CBS News
Local News

LA Auto Show returns for its 115th year

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

LA Auto Show
LA Auto Show returns for its 115th year 02:28

More than one million square feet indoors and outdoors at the LA Convention Center display the latest in the car industry at the 115th LA Auto Show.

And what's hot? Electric vehicles.

David Fortin, head of the auto show's consumer marketing said every auto maker is trying to meet the 2035 state mandate for zero emission new cars.

But the new car price tag is still high. According to the data analytics firm J.D. Power, the average price paid for a new car in the U.S.is up 6.3% over last year. It is anticipated to decline 5 percent by next year. 

Fortin said the industry is still recovering from the pandemic, which led to supply shortages.

The LA Auto Show runs through Nov. 27.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 5:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.