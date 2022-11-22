Watch CBS News
L.A. Reinvestment Foundation begins annual turkey giveaway Tuesday

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Reinvestment Foundation will begin its annual turkey giveaway.

The event is held at People's Independent Church of Christ, located at 5856 West Blvd. in Los Angeles.

A drive-through lane has been set up to deliver turkey and trimmings to those in need. Items are first-come, first-served.

The annual event was started 36 years ago by the late E.J. Jackson.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 6:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

