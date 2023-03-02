L.A. potholes plague roadways: Tips to protect your vehicle

Potholes are an ongoing issue in Los Angeles, and the problem deepens after heavy rains.

The recent deluge of winter storm rain did a lot of damage to roads. Crews have been busy filling potholes across the city.

The city of Los Angeles says it received more than 1,300 requests for pothole repairs in the last week.

The city of L.A. says if you need a pothole repaired, call 311 or use the MyLA311 app.

At tire shops across the city, mechanics are busy fixing cars damaged by potholes.

The Automobile Club of Southern California has tips to avoid damage to your car, including:

Maintain proper tire air pressure

Leave plenty of space so you can see the potholes and avoid them

And don't brake over a pothole because it can cause even more damage