L.A. Live employees being evaluated for chemical exposure involving a 55-gallon drum at the site

A group of L.A. Live employees are being medically evaluated by Los Angeles Fire Department crews following reactions to a 55-gallon drum filled with possible chemicals.

Just before noon Friday, the drum was moved into the downtown Los Angeles entertainment complex's parking structure for cleaning when an employee complained of general sickness from fumes emanating from unknown contents within the drum. The LAFD HazMat squad responded.

The LAFD reports that more than 10 people are being evaluated, but the exact number of those affected has not yet been determined. The department said no one is showing signs or symptoms of a serious illness.