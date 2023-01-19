Koreatown stabbing suspect barricaded in Hobart apartment

At 1:25 a.m., LAPD officers and Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics responded to an assault with a deadly weapon at 520 S. Hobart Blvd. in Koreatown. KCAL News

A limited evacuation was in place in Koreatown as a suspect was barricaded in an apartment on Hobart Blvd. following a stabbing earlier Thursday morning.

At 1:25 a.m., LAPD officers and Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics responded to an assault with a deadly weapon at 520 S. Hobart Blvd. in Koreatown.

A male stabbing victim was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept. Another victim was reportedly battered.

The incident was the result of a roommate dispute, police said. Three or four people may have been involved, two of whom are roommates, police said.

One individual was still inside the apartment at about 5:30 a.m. "refusing to submit to arrest," LAPD Capt. Aaron Ponce said.

A SWAT team was on scene. Police said a negotiation with the suspect to surrender peacefully had been proceeding for more than an hour.

Hobart Blvd. was closed between 5th and 6th streets.

The incident was isolated to a single apartment in the building.

A limited evacuation was in effect in the area. Residents of the building were advised to shelter in place, and surrounding residents would be escorted out of the area by police as necessary, Ponce said.