Koreatown security guard arrested for sexual assault, police seeking additional victims

Authorities arrested a 38-year-old man last week for alleged sexual assaults in the Koreatown area, and Thursday are asking other potential victims to come forward.

On Sept. 29, a 20-year-old woman claimed that she was abducted and sexually assaulted by Matthew Scott Reyes near Third Street and Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said a witness in the area subdued Reyes, causing the alleged assailant injuries which would require hospitalization. Responding officers from the LAPD's Olympic Division arrived and took Reyes into custody.

Investigators conducted further investigation into Reyes and linked him to two additional sexual assault victims in the area in the previous month, according to police.

On Oct. 4, detectives arrested Reyes and two days later, the District Attorney's Office filed six felony counts against him for alleged sexual assault, including two counts each of rape, forced oral copulation and robbery, police said. He remains in custody on $1.5 million bail.

Detectives believe additional potential victims have yet to come forward, and issued a public image of Reyes in hopes they would do so.

Reyes was described as a 5-foot-9-inch man weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said his hair is shaved on both sides and a ponytail with red highlights.

Reyes was employed as a security guard and presumed to be wearing dark- colored clothing resembling a security uniform during the alleged assaults, police said. He was driving a white Toyota Corolla at the time of his arrest.

``He preyed upon young women by luring them into a false sense of security before he shockingly attacked them," said Detective Asia Hodge. ``Tragically, victims like that are often too shaken up to come forward and report what happened because they're afraid of retaliation. Now that he's off the streets, we hope they'll feel comfortable speaking up and putting a stop to this."

Anyone with information regarding the alleged assaults was urged to contact the LAPD Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section at 213-473- 0477. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477. During non-business hours, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.