Kobe Brown shows star power for LA Clippers in Summer League with 35-point performance

Kobe Brown thought he deserved to go higher in the NBA draft, and he's beginning to show why.

Brown, the final pick in the first round at No. 30 overall, is proving he has a chance to make an impact as a rookie for the Los Angeles Clippers after putting together one of the more complete game lines in Las Vegas. He scored 35 points on seven 3-pointers Friday night to go along with eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in a 102-91 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Through four games, the Missouri product named after former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, is averaging 17.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks and seemingly is making his mark as a rotational player for the Clippers. The Clippers close out the summer on Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Lakers.

"It feels great," the 6-foot-8 small forward said following his 35-point performance. "I'm blessed to be in this position."

When told after the game that he had seven 3s, Brown seemed surprised and joked, "That's more than I had at Mizzou."

Brown averaged 15.8 points per game as a senior for the Tigers.

With some of the top draft picks now resting or sidelined with injuries at Summer League, it has given other, lower drafted players a chance to shine.

Denver forward Hunter Tyson, the lowest of the three drafted rookies on the Nuggets' roster at No. 37 overall, is one of those taking advantage.

The Clemson product had an enormous game on Friday night, knocking down seven 3-pointers and scoring 31 points on a blistering 11-of-13 shooting performance to lead the defending NBA champion Nuggets to a 112-81 rout of the Miami Heat.

Tyson entered the weekend seventh in Summer League scoring at 21.8 points per game through four contests while shooting 58.3% from the field, including an impressive 51.7% from beyond the 3-point arc.

In Summer League playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Brooklyn Nets in one semifinal Sunday, while the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets meet in the other. The winners will play Monday night in the championship game.