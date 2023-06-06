'Knott's Scary Farm' season pass returns for 50th year

Beginning on Tuesday, Knott's Berry Farm will begin selling season passes to its world-famous 'Knott's Scary Farm' Halloween event.

We've heard your cries and are ready to hear your screams! The Knott's Scary Farm Season Pass is officially here. 2023 Season Passholders will have the opportunity to purchase the Scary Farm Season Pass Add-on for $149, plus taxes and fees, beginning tomorrow, June 6, at 6:00am. pic.twitter.com/SJahiFApEi — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) June 5, 2023

This Halloween season marks the 50th anniversary of Knott's Scary Farm. The haunting will begin on September 21 and go through October 31.

Current season pass holders can purchase the "Scary Farm Season Pass Add-on" for $149, not including taxes and fees, beginning on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

The pass will be available for the public on June 9 at 10 a.m. for $159, excluding taxes and fees.

Knott's Berry Farm officials say due to the frightening nature of the event, it is not recommended for child under 13.

The theme park will also be having a less scary daytime event suitable for guests of all ages called "Knott's Spooky Farm" on Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept. 28 until Oct. 29 and on Halloween.