Knott's Berry Farm jams no longer available at grocery stores

Knott's Berry Farm jam on grocery store shelves is soon to be a thing of the past as J.M. Smucker Co. announced this week that it discontinued its Knott's Berry Farm portfolio.

J.M. Smucker acquired the Knott's Berry Farm food brand in 2008 from ConAgra Foods Inc. which included jams, jellies and preserves.

The Knott's Berry Farm Foods website reads, "Knott's Berry Farm brand has been discontinued and is no longer being sold."

Jams and preserves are still available under the boutique "Berry Market" label and can be purchased through the Knott's Berry Farm online marketplace tab. The gift-shop type goods range from jams and syrups to popcorn and coffee, with an emphasis on boysenberry.

Knott's Berry Farm wasn't always an amusement park, its beginnings date back to the 1920s when the Knott family began farming in California and sold berries in a roadside fruit stand.