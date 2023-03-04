Kings, Ducks make flurry of moves at NHL trade deadline

The Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks were both busy in the days leading up to the NHL trade deadline, making a flurry of deals with various teams around the league to assess team needs.

The Kings made one of the first big splashes of the deadline, sending Jonathan Quick, the longtime goalie and fan favorite who helped them secure the two Stanley Cup Championships in franchise history, to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Along with Quick, the Kings sent two draft picks for defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, 27, and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, 28.

Quick, now 37, never made an appearance with Columbus, getting shipped to the Las Vegas Golden Knights just a day later.

With the Kings looking to solidify their roster with the playoffs around the corner, currently sitting in second in the Pacific Division standings, the Ducks were looking more towards the future dwelling in the basement of the division with the San Jose Sharks.

Los Angeles Kings

In a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Kings acquire forward Zack MacEwen, 26, in exchange for left winger Brendan Lemieux, 26, and a fifth-round pick in 2024.

In a trade with the Montreal Canadiens, the Kings acquire forward Nate Schnarr, 24, in a one-for-one trade, with defenseman Frederic Allard, 25, heading to Montreal.

The Kings shipped forward Austin Wagner, 25, to the Chicago Blackhawks in return for future considerations.

In a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, the Kings acquire the rights to University of Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo, 22. In return, Buffalo receives a third-round pick in 2023.

Anaheim Ducks