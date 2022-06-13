Kingdom Day Parade to be held on June 20 after being postponed due to COVID

The 37th Annual Kingdom Day Parade will be held on Monday, June 20 at in Los Angeles after being postponed in January due to a spike in Covid 19 cases.

The three-mile parade route begins at 10 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Western Avenue and will proceed west to Crenshaw Blvd. and then South thereupon to Vernon Ave.

Organizers said they are excited to welcome back all the great floats, event participants, and Angelinos that come out and support the parade each year.

The three-mile celebration will be led by Congresswoman Karen Bass as the 2022 Grand Marshal. "Healing America" is the theme of this year's parade.

The Kingdom Day Parade honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and has grown from its humble beginnings into the largest and longest-running Birthday Celebration of Dr. King, Jr. in the nation.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters will join us as a Long-time Supporter in the parade.

This year, 2022 would have been Dr. King's 93rd birthday.