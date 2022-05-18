Watch CBS News
Police search for killers who beat 28-year-old man to death in downtown LA

Police continue to search Wednesday for the killers of a 28-year-old man who was found beaten to death in downtown Los Angeles.

Oscar Gaytan, 28, was found lying on the sidewalk on Flower Street near 7th Tuesday morning with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police Gaytan was walking south on Flower when he got into some type of argument with a number of other people, who assaulted him and were last seen running away on Flower.

A Gofundme page set up by a person who identified herself as Gaytan's cousin said he was trying to catch Metro to get home when he was robbed. The page said Gaytan was a son, brother, father, uncle, and cousin, and described him as a loving, kind, and strong person who was always helping others.

Investigators say they are looking for security or surveillance video in the area, and did not have suspect information.

