Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation celebrated in LA

California and Los Angeles-area elected officials celebrated Thursday following the U.S. Senate's confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court.

"This is a great day for our country. Judge Jackson is the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court and only the sixth woman justice in our nation's history. She will join three other women justices, giving the court near-gender parity for the first time in 233 years," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Sen. Alex Padilla, also a Democrat, celebrated in a tweet that he said was sent while still celebrating on the Senate floor.

"Throughout her life, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been tested for daring to break new ground -- and she always persevered," Padilla said.

The Senate voted 53-47, largely along party lines, to confirm Jackson's nomination. Three Republicans joined the Democrats to vote in favor: Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine.

"This day will be remembered in History. There have been 115 SCOTUS Justices, but there has never before been a Black woman Justice," said Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles. "Ketanji Brown Jackson has moved the needle on what is achievable for Black women everywhere. She will be an exemplary Supreme Court Justice!

Jackson graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1992 before attending Harvard Law School, where she was the editor of the Harvard Law Review and graduated cum laude in 1996.

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Monterey Park, also celebrated Jackson's confirmation, highlighting her "unique experience as a public defender & commitment to civil & human rights."

Jackson is the first Supreme Court justice to have worked as a public defender. She also served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and the U.S. Sentencing Commission, where she was vice chair.

"Today is a historic day. Judge Jackson is a brilliant and well- respected jurist with an impressive breadth of legal experience. She will be a great Supreme Court Justice," said Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Los Angeles. "...I commend the bipartisan group of senators who voted to confirm Judge Jackson, and applaud President Biden for nominating the first Black woman to serve on the highest court of the land. As we celebrate her accomplishments, we are empowering young people of all different backgrounds who wish to serve our country at the highest level. This a moment of pride for our country."

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Los Angeles, said, "America will be a fairer, more just place with her on the bench."

In a statement after Jackson's confirmation, Gov. Gavin Newsom called her "one of the nation's sharpest legal minds" and said she "has demonstrated a deep dedication to the rule of law, upholding individual rights, and serving the public throughout her wide-ranging legal experience."

Local Los Angeles officials also lauded Jackson's confirmation. Mayor Eric Garcetti said Jackson's "experience will make her a phenomenal justice."

L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez noted that Jackson's nomination "was met with unmatched scrutiny -- something women of color know too well."

"But her resume couldn't be discredited. She's qualified. (The Supreme Court) will have 4 women sitting at once -- another first," she said.

Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price said: "To all of the little girls and women of color, you have a remarkable new role model to look up to. Claim your seat. Fight hard. Dream big. You never know, you could be the next Supreme Court justice. Congratulations Judge Jackson!"