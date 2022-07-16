Kershaw comes close to perfection, Dodgers dominate Angels 9-1

For the second time this season, Dodgers left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw was perfect through seven innings pitched.

Taking the hill for the Boys in Blue in the Freeway Series opener against the Angels on Friday night, Kershaw mowed through the Halos lineup in just 71 pitches through seven frames.

After manager Dave Roberts pulled Kershaw following seven no-hit innings in the three-time Cy Young Award winner's season debut against the Minnesota Twins back on April 13, there was no question Kershaw was going to get his opportunity to record history.

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 15: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts to losing his perfect game and no hitter in the 8th inning of the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on July 15, 2022 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It was 21 up, 21 down for Kershaw until batter No. 22 stepped up to the plate.

Kershaw, whose No. 22 number will inevitably be retired 10 years from now after his storied career concludes, made his first mistake of the game to Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo.

Kershaw hung a 2-1 slider too high in the strike zone and Rengifo made him pay, lining it into left field to end Kershaw's perfect game.

Fortunately for the 2014 National League MVP and 2020 World Series champion, the guys in the lineup provided plenty of run support for the Dodgers in a 9-1 victory.

Third baseman Justin Turner led the way offensively, driving in four runs and scoring one.

First baseman Freddie Freeman, who grew up in Villa Park and went to El Modena High School, got the Dodgers on the board with an RBI single in the first inning. Freeman has recorded a hit in 15 of his last 20 plate appearances.

But ultimately, the story of the day was Kershaw, who looked like the dominating ace that has carried the Dodgers' pitching rotation for the last 12 years.

After striking out fellow All-Star Shohei Ohtani, then Angels outfielder Taylor Ward to end the seventh inning, it looked like it was Kershaw's night to make more history.

Kershaw, who likely cemented his spot to start the MLB All-Star game after this dominating performance on the mound, finished the day with eight strong innings, allowing just one hit and striking out six Angel hitters.

The MLB All-Star games begins Tuesday July 19 at Dodger Stadium. It will be the first MLB All-Star game at Chavez Ravine since 1980.