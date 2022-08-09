Kenan Thompson to host 74th Emmy Awards

Comedian Kenan Thompson will host the 74th Emmy Awards, officials announced Tuesday.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC -- my longtime network family -- makes it even more special," Thompson said in a statement released by the network and the Television Academy. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

Longtime "Saturday Night Live" cast member is kicking off his 20th seasonat the show, making him the longest-running series regular.

Thompson began his television career on Nickelodeon 's "All That"then joined castmate Kel Mitchell in "Kenan and Kel."

He is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.