KCAL News Anchor, Emmy-Award winner Chauncy Glover dies

Anchor and Emmy Award-winning journalist Chauncy Glover has died unexpectedly at the age of 39.

Chauncy joined the KCAL News Anchor Team in October 2023 after spending eight years in Houston as the first black male main anchor at KTRK.

For the past year, he has co-anchored the 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts with Pat Harvey and shared the desk with Suzie Suh at KCAL News at 8 and 10 p.m.

While his love for journalism caught him at an early age, Chauncy has always focused on the communities he served in, whether it was through his storytelling or his outreach.

"We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy's beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy," the Glover family wrote in a statement. "He was more than a son and brother—he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community."

It was this passion as a true Southern gentleman that inspired Chauncy to create a mentorship program while working for WDIV in Detroit. After witnessing a teenager die on the streets, he started "The Chauncy Glover Project" as a hands-on, extensive mentoring program that helped transform teenage boys into upstanding gentlemen.

Chauncy Glover stands with Jaime Maggio, Juan Fernandez, Rudabeh Shahbazi and Laurie Perez at Taste of Soul 2023. KCAL News

The program focuses on dressing for success, manhood, etiquette, college readiness, tutoring, public speaking, community service and more. The CGP Gents and Young Gents are 7-12th graders who Chauncy and other mentors met with twice a month for empowerment sessions and enrichment outings.

Chauncy relocated the program to Houston after he moved there to anchor at KTRK. CGP has proudly sent more than 350 boys of color to college and has mentored more than 1,000 young men.

"Chauncy's compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams," his family wrote. "His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him."

While the three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist started his professional career with WTVM News in Columbus, Georgia, the news bug bit him at an early age. When he was just 5, Chauncy's dad built him a mini anchor desk for the newscasts he would perform for his family every Sunday after church in his hometown of Athens, Alabama.

Chauncy Glover sits with Pat Harvey and Jim Hill while emceeing Taste of Soul in 2023. KCAL News

Before coming to KCAL News Chauncy worked in Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Texas before coming to California.

Chauncy also had a passion for theater, having acted in several national and Off-Broadway plays. One of his proudest moments came when he was asked to honor the late civil rights activist Rosa Parks by singing at her funeral in Montgomery, Alabama.

Chauncy traveled across the country as a motivational speaker, hoping to inspire the next generation of journalists.

"While we grieve this profound loss, we are comforted by the outpouring of love and memories shared by those who knew Chauncy as the passionate, gifted soul he was," the family wrote. "We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn and honor his incredible legacy. He was taken from us far too soon, but his impact will be felt forever."