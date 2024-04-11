KCAL Los Angeles to broadcast 5 Orange County SC away games

KCAL Los Angeles will broadcast five away games for the Orange County Soccer Club during the 2024 United Soccer League season.

"This is an exciting step forward for the club," said OCSC President of Business Operations, Dan Rutstein. "Soccer is growing like no other sport in this country and we're pleased that CBS has recognized this and wants to showcase our players and our team to a wider audience."

The USL coverage will start on April 13 at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 9 for the club's matchup against San Antonio FC. Here are when the other four OCSC away games are airing:

Louisville City FC, May 11, at 4:30 p.m.

Indy Eleven, June 22, at 4:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rowdies, July 13, at 4:30 p.m.

Charleston Battery, Aug. 24, at 4:30 p.m.

Broadcast schedule for the 2024 USL season.

OCSC is Orange County's only professional soccer team and is a founding member of the USL.

"We are very excited to extend our partnership with the USL Championship to include clearance of additional Orange County Soccer Club games on KCAL-TV (Channel 9)", said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager of CBS Los Angeles. "It's evident when you attend a game, the club has a passionate and loyal fan base."

Fans can click here to learn more about securing tickets for OCSC home games OR here to view the full TV schedule.