Katy Young Yaroslavsky to be next 5th District LA City councilmember

Sam Yebri has conceded the race for the LA City Council's 5th District seat to Katy Young Yaroslavsky. 

Yaroslavsky had expanded her lead on Monday to more than 10,000 votes. 

In an email to supporters, Yebri says he called Yaroslavsky to congratulate her and wished her success.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on November 15, 2022 / 9:19 AM

