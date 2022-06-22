Karen Bass polls ahead of Rick Caruso during LA mayoral election race

Mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass again widened her lead over billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, according to new data released, although the pair are still headed for a November runoff.

Initial election results from the June 7 vote showed Caruso in the lead, but when the latest tally was released Tuesday afternoon, Bass had 43.14% of the vote, with Caruso at 35.98%.

With no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the November general election.

The next vote-counting update is set to be released Friday.

According to the Registrar-Recorder's Office, roughly 13,790 ballots countywide still need to be tallied. The results are expected to be completed and certified by July 1.