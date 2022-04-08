Kardashian/Jenner family to testify live in defamation trial of Blac Chyna

Four female members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan will give live testimony in the upcoming trial of Blac Chyna's lawsuit alleging the reality show family defendants' false statements caused her to lose considerable money following the cancellation of the "Rob & Chyna" show after one season, attorneys in the case told a judge during a final status conference Friday.

However, Ryan Seacrest's testimony may come by way of his video deposition given that he is now a New York state resident and beyond the subpoena power of a California judge, according to Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, who said her preference would still be to have him appear in the courtroom live. Seacrest was the executive producer of "Rob & Chyna."

Ciani additionally said that Chyna will be her first witness and will be present during the entire trial.

Chyna's real name is Angela White and her Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit claims against Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are defamation and interference with prospective economic advantage. Chyna alleges the four women falsely claimed she physically abused her former fiance, Rob Kardashian, while they were a couple. Rob Kardashian recently dropped a separate lawsuit he filed against Chyna over the alleged beating.

In her suit brought in November 2017, Chyna maintains that E! would have gone forward with a second season of "Rob & Chyna" but for the allegedly false statements made against her by the Kardashian and Jenner women to the network representatives in late 2016 and early 2017.

Defense attorney Michael G. Rhodes said the two Kardashians and the pair of Jenners will be present for the opening statements.

"They will cause a stir being in the courthouse," he said.

The case appears headed to trial as scheduled April 15 because Chyna declined the Kardashian/Jenner defendants' settlement offer, according Rhodes.

"I did make an offer this week that was rejected," Rhodes told Judge Gregory W. Alarcon.

Other witnesses in the case will testify virtually, Ciani said.

Both Rhodes and Ciani declined to talk about his settlement proposal, but Ciani said she would make a counteroffer before trial.

The attorneys discussed the possibility of completing final motions and picking a jury on April 15, then having opening statements by April 18. However, Ciani said that may be optimistic.

Ciani also said she believes the defamation committed by the defendants was "per se," while the defense perceives it to be "per quod," so that dispute remains to be resolved.

Generally, for defamation per se, the statements are presumed harmful whereas for defamation per quod, the damage must be proven.

Chyna's revenge porn claim against Rob Kardashian will be tried after the trial of the defamation case against his family members. Chyna alleges that in July 2017, Rob Kardashian used social media to post pictures of Chyna's naked breasts, backside and genitals. He also accused her of sleeping with another man in "the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in." He later took down some of the photos.

Of the five witnesses tentatively scheduled to testify in the revenge porn trial, the primary individuals are Chyna, Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Chyna, 33, and Rob Kardashian, 35, began dating in January 2016. The two broke up in the summer of 2017. They have a daughter, Dream Renee, who is 5 years old.