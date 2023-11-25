Watch CBS News
Kamala Harris visits Venice bakery on Small Business Saturday

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff stroll into Venice Bakery & Restaurant in support of Small Business Saturday KCAL News

A Venice bakery got some special midday visitors on Small Business Saturday. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff strolled into Venice Bakery & Restaurant and picked out some treats to take with them.

The Vice President also took time to honor not only the owners of the bakery, but all small business owners nationwide, calling them community and civic leaders as they hire locally and mentor.

"We're here to honor the work that's happening, understanding that our small businesses in the United States actually employ almost half of the workforce that is not in public work, in the government. So we're talking about a gigantic, huge workforce that is contributing to the economy, paying taxes and doing the work that is about strengthening our economy and by extension our country," Harris said.  

The couple also took time to greet diners on the outside patio of the restaurant. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 2:28 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

