Kamala Harris to come to LA For reproductive rights event, democratic national convention fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled Monday to participate in what her office described as a "moderated conversation about protecting reproductive rights" at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in the Mid-City area and speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.

Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, a candidate for Los Angeles mayor, and Celinda Vázquez, the vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, are set to join Harris at the 3 p.m. event at the Mid-City venue that will be streamed here.

The fundraising appearance will be Harris' second in three days. She spoke at a Michigan Democratic Party fundraiser Saturday in Detroit. Its location has not been disclosed.

The visit is Harris' first to Los Angeles since Aug. 25-28.

Harris arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday from Detroit where she also toured the Focus: Hope Manufacturing Training Facility in Detroit and spoke at a voter education event with students at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology in Southfield, Michigan.

