14-year-old hospitalized after bullet ricochets into Hollywood Foot Locker

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

A 14-year-old was hospitalized after a ricocheting bullet struck the victim while they were inside a Hollywood Foot Locker. 

The Los Angeles Police Department said that the shooting happened at 10 p.m. on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard. The teenager was possibly shopping inside of a Foot Locker when a bullet ricocheted into the store and grazed the victim. 

Authorities took the 14-year-old to the hospital where the victim was stabilized. Police said they were still looking for a suspect but some people were seen in handcuffs.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 10:44 PM

