Juvenile arrested for stealing car, leading police on chase in San Marino

Police announced the arrest of an underage suspect who reportedly led them on both a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase in the San Marino area on Thursday.

According to officers, the incident began near San Gabriel Boulevard and California Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a stolen car in the area, according to a statement from San Marino Police Department.

Officers were able to locate the car, which was being driven by the suspect on Huntington Drive and Del Mar Avenue, at which point their pursuit began.

They followed him as he fled, making an abrupt turn into an alley on the 2400 block of Huntington Drive, where he crashed into a parked car and a black wall.

At this point, police say that the suspect got out of the car and ran on foot, headed southbound down Del Mar Avenue, where another officer saw him running onto the 2500 block of Melville Drive, enter the Rubio Wash and then run into the backyard of a home in the 1500 block of Rubio Drive.

In response, officers set up a large containment perimeter to search for the suspect, who was later seen running from yard to yard of homes in the 1500 block of Rubio Drive.

A police helicopter reportedly saw the suspect enter the detached garage of a home in the area, at which point a K-9 unit was dispatched.

After the suspect was found again, he jumped out of the garage window and ran before he was finally captured in the 1400 block of Del Mar Avenue.

Police say that the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment on injuries and subsequently booked on charges of burglary, evading police, hit-and-run and stealing a vehicle.

The suspect's name was withheld due to his age.