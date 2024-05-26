Juvenile arrested after pursuit ends with deadly crash in Garden Grove

Police arrested a juvenile who led them on a pursuit while driving a stolen car in Garden Grove late Saturday evening, which ended with in a violent crash that left one man dead and another person in critical condition.

It happened a little before 10 p.m. when officers spotted the allegedly stolen vehicle near Taft Street and Garden Grove Boulevard, according to a statement from Garden Grove Police Department investigators.

They attempted to pull the driver over, but instead the teenager sped away, prompting them to begin the pursuit.

The brief chase ended when the driver slammed into three other cars and tried to run from the area on foot before being captured by officers, the statement said.

His identity has not yet been released because he is a juvenile, police noted. A passenger in the stolen car also fled and has not yet been located.

Two people were rushed to nearby hospitals in critical condition following the crash, one of which was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as 34-year-old Kevin Luu.

Investigators believe that the juvenile was under the influence of other drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. He has been booked into juvenile hall.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact GPPD Investigator Yergler at (714) 741-5772.