Justin Timberlake just announced a free concert in LA. Here's how you can get tickets

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Justin Timberlake just announced a free, one-night-only performance in Los Angeles and anyone is eligible for a ticket.

The news was shared on Timberlake's personal Instagram account, with a post showing posters that had been plastered to a wall in downtown LA that read "Justin Timberlake is performing for one night only in Los Angeles."

The show will be held at The Wiltern, located at 3790 Wilshire Boulevard, on March 13. 

In order to get your tickets, you must visit the Ticketmaster website, register for an account and then wait in line with the rest of his hopeful fans waiting for a chance at the free show. 

The queue is open until Friday night at 11:59 p.m.

Ticketmaster warns that "Requesting tickets early will not increase your chance of success."

If you are one of the lucky few that get randomly selected, you'll receive an email and by Tuesday, the day before the show. 

Good luck! And don't worry too much if you miss out, JT will be back in Los Angeles on May 17 and 18 for a pair of shows at the Kia Forum, but you'll have to pay for those. 

The performances comes two days prior to the release of Timberlake's sixth studio album "Everything I Thought It Was."

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 8:22 PM PST

