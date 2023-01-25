Justin Roiland dropped from "Rick and Morty" by Adult Swim following domestic violence charges

Adult Swim has cut ties with Justin Roiland, the co-creator of the popular animated series "Rick and Morty," after he was charged with domestic violence earlier this month.

Adult Swim has "ended its association" with Roiland, according to a statement shared on the show's official Twitter account and retweeted by the network.

"'Rick and Morty' will continue," the statement added. "The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."

In addition to being the show's co-creator, the 42-year-old Roiland also served as a writer and executive producer and voiced the show's two title characters, along with several other minor characters throughout the show's first six seasons.

Roiland is awaiting trial on charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend.

FILE -- Justin Roiland attends The Game Awards at Microsoft Theater on Dec. 7, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Greg Doherty/Getty Images

A criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press earlier this month from prosecutors in Orange County, California, charged Roiland with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman, who he was living with at the time. The woman was not identified in court documents.

Roiland has pleaded not guilty.

The incident occurred in January of 2020 and Roiland was charged in May of that year. A pre-trial hearing was held Jan. 12.

Roiland is set to return to court in April. A trial date has not been set.

Roiland created the animated sci-fi sitcom with Dan Harmon. It has aired since 2013. The series won the Emmy Award for outstanding animated program in 2018 and again 2020.