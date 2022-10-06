Watch CBS News
Justin Bieber puts Justice World Tour on hold, all remaining shows cancelled until 2023

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Justin Bieber is postponing the rest of his Justice World Tour performances until 2023. 

Bieber was scheduled to perform in countries across Asia and Europe through March 23, 2023.

The two-time Grammy award winner announced in September his plans to take a break from performing due to health reasons following a performance in Brazil. 

However, now the singer has officially put the remaining list of performances on his world tour on hold, with multiple international live event agencies posting the official announcement on social media.

Bieber announced in September that he was diagnosed with Ramsey Hunt Syndrome, a virus very similar to shingles and chickenpox that can cause sever pain to the face. 

The pop singer's tour was rescheduled from 2021 to Mar. 2022.

Bieber kickstarted the tour with performances in California and at Crytpo.Com Arena on Mar. 7 and 8.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 1:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

