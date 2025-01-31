Justice for Murdered Children opens new headquarter office in San Pedro with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Justice for Murdered Children is opening a new office in San Pedro that will serve as the organization's headquarters.

The new space will be a central location for support and advocacy for families of murdered victims.

Founder of Justice for Murdered Children, Lawanda Hawkins, opened the organization in 1996 after he son was murdered. KCAL News

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday morning. Several local leaders attended the event including LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna and LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

"To have a place where you can have that comfort while you're going through that, that is why I am here today to celebrate the opening of this office," Hochman said at the event.

The JMC was founded in 1996 by Lawanda Hawkins. She created the organization after the tragic loss of her son, Reginald, who was murdered in December 1995.

Luna said Hawkins' work and the organization provide a reminder that every person murdered matters. He continued to say the sheriff's department is committed to standing with families whose children have been murdered.

When Hawkins started the organization she wanted to provide offer support and help advocate for the victims who have been murdered.

The JMC works toward bridging the gap between first responders, law enforcement, politicians, the judicial system, and the community.

"On the first day of my administration, we made a commitment to protect the rights of victims. That's why I am proud to stand with Justice for Murdered Children and support the incredible work they do to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community," Hochman said.