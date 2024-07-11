"Just a nervous wreck": San Bernardino community worried as Vista Fire continues

Firefighters battling the Vista Fire near Lytle Creek in San Bernardino County face a growing concern: the possibility of weekend thunderstorms.

U.S. Forest Service and San Bernardino County fire officials held a community meeting Thursday night to address the 2,700-acre fire, currently burning seven miles from Lytle Creek. While some residents expressed anxieties about the fire's proximity, firefighters reassured the community of their efforts to keep the flames away from Lytle Creek, Mount Baldy, and nearby highways.

"You know, you don't want to sleep at night, you're just a nervous wreck the whole time and you keep asking the same questions," said Lytle Creek resident Robin Boytor.

The Forest Fire Chief with the San Bernardino National Forest warned of a 20 percent chance of weekend thunderstorms, potentially bringing wind and lightning: some of the most dangerous conditions for firefighters. Fire crews have 50 fire engines on standby, ready to be mobilized if necessary.