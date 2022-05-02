Jury resumes deliberation in Blac Chyna defamation case against the Kardashians

A jury resumed deliberating Monday in Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit against several members of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

The trial filed by 33-year-old Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, alleged four members of the Kardashian/Jenner family made false statements that she physically assaulted their brother and Chyna's former fiancé, Rob Kardashian. She alleged their claims resulted in the cancellation of the former couple's reality show, and the loss of money from club appearances, social media, and television work.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon found last week that Chyna's attorney, Lynn Ciani, showed no evidence that Kim Kardashian said anything defamatory about Chyna and dismissed the defamation claim against her. However, she still faces a contract interference claim. Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian, however, all remain accused of defamation.

Rob Kardashian testified last week they became engaged in March of 2016 and starred in a reality TV show called "Rob & Chyna." During a celebration of what they believed to be the renewal of the show on Dec. 14, 2016, Rob Kardashian testified that Chyna put a gun to his head twice, tried to strangle him with a phone cord, and beat him with a six-foot metal rod.

Lynne Ciani, Chyna's attorney, says her client never hit him with a metal rod, or put a phone cord around his neck. But Chyna as admitted to holding Kardashian's unloaded gun, claiming she was being playful.

Chyna has accused the Kardashian sisters and their mother of making false statements about that night and going to E! Network to kill the "Rob & Chyna" show, causing her to lose money from the series' cancellation, and club appearance and other TV jobs.

Kim Kardashian testified last week that she had no memory of any attempt to kill "Rob & Chyna" but acknowledged that she did not want Chyna to be on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" after hearing about the violence between the couple. Kylie Jenner testified that she believed Chyna wanted a relationship with her brother after her former fiancé, rapper Tyga, cheated on her with other women, including herself.