Jurupa Valley student arrested after making explosive device threat on social media

A student was arrested after making threats towards a Jurupa Valley high school on Monday.

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, a Patriot High School official was made aware of a possible threat made towards their school via TikTok, the popular social media site. The official obtained a video that was posted by a student, which made threats about an explosive device planted in a specific part of the school's campus.

As a result, sheriff's deputies and Jurupa Unified School District officials rushed to the school to conduct an investigation. After no explosive devices were found, the student was located and questioned.

After determining that the threats made were a hoax, the student was arrested and booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall for criminal threats and making a fake bomb threat.

"The Riverside County Sheriff's Department would like to remind students and their parents that it's illegal to make threats of violence that may instill fear, even if there is no intention of causing violence or to do so as a practical joke," said RCSD in a statement. "Social media postings that threaten violence are often done as a hoax, but always cause fear to students and staff members attending the school. Parents are encouraged to actively monitor your child's social media accounts to deter them from engaging in inappropriate postings."