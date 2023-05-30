Jurupa Valley man chops off another man's hand during dispute in Riverside

Riverside police have arrested a Jurupa Valley man for allegedly severing another man's hand in the middle of downtown Riverside.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the alleged assault happened on Saturday, May 13, at about 10 p.m. Police said that 38-year-old Stephen Daniel Dillard attacked another man near the intersection of Fifth Street and Fairmount Boulevard.

Investigators tracked down and arrested Dillard 10 days after the attack. They booked him into Robert Presley Detention Center for mayhem.

He posted his $55,000 bail the next day.

Police are still investigating the attack and are asking for the public's help. Riverside investigators are asking anyone with information about the assault to contact Detective Melissa Brazil at (951) 353-7213 or at her email or MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov. Officers also directed tipsters to contact Dane Wilkinson at (951) 353-7137 or DWilkinson@RiversideCA.gov.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or submit their reports to the department's "Atlas 1" mobile app.