Juneteenth events across Los Angeles area commemorate holiday

Several events marking Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, will be held across the Southland on Monday.

A concert at the Greek Theatre marking Juneteenth will include an appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Artists set to perform in "Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom," include Miguel, Charlie Wilson, Adam Blackstone, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, Jodeci, SWV, Davido, Chloe Bailey, Coi Leray, Muni Long and Mike Phillips. The 5 p.m. concert will be televised by CNN and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

A Juneteenth festival will be held in Leimert Park from noon to 9 p.m., with areas committed to honoring family, music and Black liberation. There will be three main stages, two DJ stages and a spoken word stage.

El Segundo's second annual Juneteenth Festival will run from noon to 6 p.m. in Recreation Park, showcasing Black excellence in the arts and promoting Black-owned businesses, according to Black in Mayberry, which seeks to combat racism through the arts. The festival will include live music, arts and crafts, a kids zone, food trucks, contests and giveaways.

The Juneteenth celebration at the Ovation Hollywood shopping center on Hollywood Boulevard will run from noon to 4 p.m. and include live music, vendors, a photo booth, games and educational resources.

The fourth annual Juneteenth Drive-Thru Parade will start at 1 p.m. near La Brea Avenue and Manchester Boulevard and conclude at Inglewood City Hall.

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger reading General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, which began, "The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free," referring to Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862, declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered on Monday. All federal offices, schools and banks will be closed.