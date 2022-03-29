Judge Patricia Guerrero sworn in as first Latina on California Supreme Court

Judge Patricia Guerrero made history Monday as she was sworn in to serve on the California Supreme Court, the first Latina to do so in the court's history.

(credit: Governor's Press Office)

Guerrero, 50, was unanimously confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments last week. She has served as a federal prosecutor, a law firm partner, a Superior Court judge, and most recently on the Fourth District Court of Appeals.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who presided over the swearing-in ceremony, called it "a proud day for all Californians."

"A first-generation Californian and daughter of the Imperial Valley, Justice Guerrero's extraordinary ascent to serve as the first Latina justice on our state's highest court is not only an incredible personal achievement, it is an inspiring example of California's enduring promise that any dream is possible, no matter who you are or where you come from," Newsom said in a statement.

Guerrero, who is replacing Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuellar, has authored numerous opinions to protect the rights of consumers and individuals, while also ensuring that defendants' constitutional rights are protected and that all parties, including the government, are treated fairly and consistent with the rule of law, according to state officials. She has also contributed pro bono work in immigration matters, including asylum applications, and is a member of the Advisory Board of the Immigration Justice Project.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor called Guerrero's appointment "an important reminder of how far we have come and of how far we have yet to go."

"Your appointment is a testimony not only to your extraordinary judicial career, but also to your devotion and commitment to the citizens of California and their access to justice," Sotomayor wrote.