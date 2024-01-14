Joyce Randolph, star of iconic sitcom "The Honeymooners," dead at 99

Joyce Randolph, best known for her role as Trixie Norton in the hit classic sitcom "The Honeymooners," has died at age 99, her son confirmed Sunday to CBS News.

Randolph died on Saturday evening, her son Randolph Charles said in a statement to CBS News.

The Broadway and TV actress starred in the 1950s sitcom which chronicled the comedic misadventures of New York City bus driver Ralph Kramden, played by Jackie Gleason, and his wife Alice, played by Audrey Meadows.

Randolph played Trixie, the wife of Ralph's best friend Ed Norton, played by Art Carney.

This is a scene from the classic television show "The Honeymooners", shown in this undated photo. Pictured are, from left: Jackie Gleason as Ralph Kramden; Art Carney as Ed Norton; Audrey Meadows as Alice Kramden; and Joyce Randolph as Trixie Norton. AP Photo

She was the last surviving member of the original cast.

Originally a recurring sketch on Gleason's live variety TV show, "The Honeymooners" aired on CBS as filmed productions beginning in 1955.

While only 39 episodes were shot, the characters were brought back for Gleason's '60s variety show, making a run on American television screens until 1970 -- and, to this day, continuing in syndication.

In 1955, Randolph married to businessman Richard Lincoln Charles, who died in 1997 at the age of 74.

Joyce Randolph is survived by her son.