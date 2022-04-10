Josef Newgarden wins Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach kicked off Friday, runs through the weekend

American Josef Newgarden has won the 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, his first career victory at the event.

Congratulations @josefnewgarden on winning the 2022 #AGPLB! https://t.co/0HVX9EjRNc — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (@GPLongBeach) April 10, 2022

Newgarden, a native of Nashville, Tenn., takes home his second straight Indy Car Series race.

The Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet driver finally secured his first win at the Grand Prix of Long Beach after 11 attempts. He finished runner up in last year's race.

Newgarden held off Frenchman Romain Grosjean and Spaniard Alex Palou, who finished second and third, respectively.

Santa Clarita native Colton Herta, who won the race last season, held the lead for 29 laps after winning the pole. Herta lost control and eventually crashed hard into the wall, ending his day.