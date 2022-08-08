John Travolta, others pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Tributes began to pour in Monday following the news that beloved singer and actress Olivia Newton-John had passed away at 73.
According to her husband, Newton-John, who fought a decades-long battle with breast cancer, died Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California.
Her "Grease" co-star John Travolta posted a heartfelt tribute to the "Physical" singer saying, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"
Other Hollywood singers and actors took to social media to share their tributes to the
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.