John Travolta, others pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Tributes began to pour in Monday following the news that beloved singer and actress Olivia Newton-John had passed away at 73.

According to her husband, Newton-John, who fought a decades-long battle with breast cancer, died Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California.

Her "Grease" co-star John Travolta posted a heartfelt tribute to the "Physical" singer saying, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Other Hollywood singers and actors took to social media to share their tributes to the

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John rolled with EVERYTHING ❤️🙏💔 https://t.co/Pg2WYtEgvM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 8, 2022