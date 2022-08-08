Watch CBS News
Entertainment

John Travolta, others pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Olivia Newton John passes away at 73
Olivia Newton John passes away at 73 00:38

Tributes began to pour in Monday following the news that beloved singer and actress Olivia Newton-John had passed away at 73.

According to her husband, Newton-John, who fought a decades-long battle with breast cancer, died Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California.

Her "Grease" co-star John Travolta posted a heartfelt tribute to the "Physical" singer saying, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Other Hollywood singers and actors took to social media to share their tributes to the 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 1:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.